MS Dhoni's Wavy Long Locks Have A Superb Strike Rate On The Style Front

MS Dhoni's unique hairstyles have always been a hit with fans

Be it his iconic sixes or his "Captain Cool" aura, everything about MS Dhoni is a hit with fans. You need not be a cricket lover to understand why the former Indian skipper enjoys global fandom. Not to mention MSD's unique hairstyles that are trendsetters in themselves, often becoming a rage among his admirers. Now, the five-time IPL winner has treated fans to a glimpse of his latest hairdo. And like every time, we were left gushing at the “enigmatic” icon's new look. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared Dhoni's new avatar on Instagram. The cricket legend's soft wavy hair was brushed back stylishly, the light brown tresses descending over his shoulders and resting just a little above the nape of his neck. The former leader of Chennai Super Kings sealed his dapper look with a rugged stubble. Black-tinted sunglasses and a monotone T-shirt doubled up his suave quotient.

Ahead of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni took sports enthusiasts on a nostalgic ride by returning to his iconic long hair days. ICYMI, the former Indian captain lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, sporting the same long-hair look, making the feat memorable till today. In March this year, our favourite Captain Cool reminded us of that golden day with his slightly bleached and golden highlights-coated wavy locks. The perfect voluminous effect was the result of a thorough blow-dry, delivered with finesse by none other than Aalim Hakim. A rugged outline of his beard and moustache contributed to the macho-man avatar. Aviator sunglasses suited the rough-and-tough aesthetics.

MS Dhoni loves to experiment with his hairstyles but after a long break from the different looks, he returned to his long locks right at the onset of IPL. His shoulder-length hairstyle with caramel highlights gives him that extra edge. It's no surprise that whether he leads the team from the front or or the back, his hairstyle is one of the things that make him win the title of "Captain Cool."

Pick your favourite MS Dhoni look.

