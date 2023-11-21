Ekta Kapoor Dazzled Brightly In A Zesty Orange Ethnic Co-Ord Set To Take Home Her 2023 Emmy Award

Ekta In An Orange Ethnic Co-Ord Set Looks No Less Than A Sparkly Majesty

The 51st International Emmy Awards took place in New York on Monday, November 20, 2023. It was undoubtedly a celebration of talent on television and other media. This year was extra special as it was a moment of pride and a double celebration for India, as the country brought back two awards. While Vir Das won the Emmy award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate. The celebrity attended the red carpet event in a stunning orange co-ord set which was a perfect example of Indian traditional festive wear. She chose an embroidered top in an orange colour palette with golden zari work, delicate mirrors, and cutout patterns at the sleeves. Ekta teamed the top with a pair of sharara bottoms in the same colour palette and work. She accessorised the look with an emerald-encrusted studded necklace and studded dangling earrings. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Ekta's minimally glam makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, well-defined highlights and a matte lip colour.

Ekta Kapoor's ethnic style has always been elegant and graceful. She posted a picture in a pastel green chikankari kurta set which was absolutely refreshing. The three-quarter-sleeved kurta featured a mirrorwork pattern at the front with sheer patterns. Ekta paired the floor-sweeping outfit with a sheer dupatta in pastel green. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and a pair of traditional dangling earrings.

We send warm wishes to Ekta Kapoor who made India proud with her work and win.

