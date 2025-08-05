DJ Calvin Harris Sparks Backlash After Posting Newborn's Placenta Pics Online, Fans Call It "TMI"

DJ and music producer Calvin Harris found himself at the center of online controversy after he shared a post announcing the birth of his baby boy. In the post, the Scottish DJ, who is married to Radio 1 host Vick Hope, posted a series of images including the placenta, which has the internet divided.

Alongside the images of Vick's placenta, it appeared that the DJ also posted images of an organ being dehydrated and turned into pills. Calvin Harris captioned the post, "Nature's gift. Grateful beyond words."

While some fans praised and congratulated the couple, others said they were not expecting an image of a placenta.

Comments ranged from "Little legend!!! Congratulations" to "Nothing prepared me for the placenta pic!" sparking a debate across social media platforms.

One Instagram user wrote, "Congrats on the baby, but the placenta pics are TMI. Whole, chopped up, or made into pill form. I could do without this info."

"A disclaimer about the placenta would've been nice, tho!" wrote a user.

One X user wrote, "Why are you showing us this?". Another user wrote, "Overshare".

Neither Calvin Harris nor Vick Hope has publicly responded to the backlash. The post remains up, with comments disabled.