Disha Patani And Mouni Roy's Phuket Style In Chic Swim Sets Is Proof That No One Does Beach Days Better Than The BFF Duo

Disha And Mouni In Swim Sets Prove That No One Does Beach Days Better

Celebrating Christmas with your BFF sounds like an ideal plan. This time of the year is an ideal spot when it comes to planning a vacation. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy jetted to the sunny destination of Phuket, Thailand to celebrate year-end festivities together. The sight of Disha and Mouni serving up some style goals is just what we need. Their sun-soaked style gave us the much-needed inspiration for our next beach getaway. Their Holiday diaries are indeed incomplete without the chicest of bikinis and swim sets. In a recent video uploaded by Disha on her Instagram stories, the BFF's dished out solid fashion goals in chic beach style. Disha made sure to make the mercury rise straight from Phuket to India in a chic purple triangle bikini set. Well, when it is Disha on vacation, a bikini has to be a staple. Mouni opted for a rust and white crochet co-ord set to ace breezy fashion at its best. She paired her plunging crop top with a matching bottom. With dewy glow and their unmatched charisma, they truly were a ten on the style meter.

If you are looking for a lesson in bestie dressing, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's style is worth taking notes from. Bestie style hits up differently when it is done right. Recently, the actresses have been on a vacation and indeed, they are raising the fashion bar high in Phuket with their well-coordinated style. They gave us major beach goals as they aced vacay style at their best. While Disha raised the temperature in a red halter neck bikini set, Mouni's deep plum dress with ruffle details was perfect to dish out a statement.

Disha and Mouni's BFF style is only getting better and we are taking notes.