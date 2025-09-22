Dermatologist Reveals Why You Should Stop Using Fairness Creams Immediately

The obsession with fairness creams is not unknown, and it can be difficult to detach yourself from it. For many, using fairness creams has become a part of their daily routine without knowing the negative effects of these creams. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently took to her Instagram to share why fairness creams are not good for your skin.

How Fairness Creams Can Damage Your Skin

Explaining the side effects of fairness creams, Dr Panth shared that these "steroid creams" which people use to get fair may make your skin appear lighter initially, but can lead to detrimental effects later.

"When you use steroid creams in the beginning, you will feel that the skin is getting fair. But if you use it for a long time, it leads to thinning skin, visible veins, redness, itching, burning, and increased facial hair," she shared.

She adds that the continuous use of these creams can result in hyperpigmentation and acne, especially in people who depend on these creams too much. She advised people to avoid using steroid creams, particularly fairness creams, as they may lead to "severe damage" to your skin.

What Happens When You Stop Using Fairness Creams

Dr Panth explains, "So whenever you stop using these creams, you will feel that the skin is getting darker and pimples are appearing. That's why people get addicted to it and get used to it. The skin gets intoxicated by using this steroid cream and they can't leave it.

"So please don't apply such creams on your skin now. Those creams, in which steroids are usually available in the market like fairness cream. Whenever you go to a chemist, they give it to you like a fairness cream but please don't ever use these creams on your face," she shared.

The Solution

In the caption, Dr Panth recommends the following for people who have used creams with steroids on the face for a long time.

Stop cream immediately

Use a bland moisturiser three times a day

Use a plain zinc oxide sunscreen at 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Use a cleanser only at night

Can use soothing gels which contain centella asiatica, green tea, or panthenol.

The dermatologist added, "Consult a dermatologist for evaluation. We may put you on oral medications to help in faster recovery. It can take anywhere from three months to a year for recovery depending on severity."

Also warning people to seek medical advice, Dr Panth advises, "Please consult with a physician or dermatologist in your area regarding any medical or health-related diagnosis or treatment options."

In short, fairness creams may make your skin look better for a short period of time, but they can lead to severe problems in the future. If you still want to use one, make sure to check with your healthcare provider before making it a part of your life.