Customers Line Up, Fight Over $30 Starbucks Bearista Cups. Internet Calls It "Embarrassing"

For most of us, the nighttime routine includes endlessly scrolling through reels on Instagram or shorts on YouTube. If you do the same, chances are you must have stumbled upon the Bearista cups by Starbucks.

The $29.95 transparent cup in the shape of a bear features a Starbucks monogram on the animal's tummy and a green beanie cap as the cover. It also comes with a white and green straw, the two colours that primarily make up the brand's official logo.

Much like many other merchandise in the past, this bearista cup has also hit a chord with many people. The result? A brawl. Yes! An actual fight broke out among customers. A video has gone viral on X (formerly called Twitter) in which a woman claimed that another customer verbally assaulted her over the cup.

Starbucks Issues An Apology

The coffee chain's special item is a part of '2025 holiday menu and merchandise'. The 20-ounce (approximately 591 ml) cup has people going crazy after it. Not just that, but the brand has run out the stock across many outlets in the US.

NEW: Starbucks releases apology after fights and arguments break out at various locations over their new Glass Starbucks Bearista cup.



Starbucks fans are fuming and fighting over the company's new bear cup. One fight broke out in Houston and even made local news.



"The… pic.twitter.com/TzG5tDbK8P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

"The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations, and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast," Starbucks told the People.

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologise for the disappointment this may have caused," the multi-corporation coffee chain added in its statement.

The company did not confirm the number of bearista cups it launched for the holiday season, but it confirmed that it will launch more interesting merchandise ahead of the holiday season.

People Fighting Over Bearista Cup By Starbucks

A video went viral on the internet, showcasing people fighting in a Starbucks outlet because it ran out of the Bearista cups.

There was another video showcasing people waiting in a long queue just to get their hands on this cute merchandise. An X user claimed, "These people are going crazy for these cups. Some got in line at 3 am to find out the employees bought the cups first. And they are getting resold online for 100's of dollars."

These people are going crazy for these cups. Some got in line at 3 am to find out the employees bought the cups first. And they are getting resold online for 100's of dollars. — Jessica (@Jessica79950416) November 7, 2025

Internet Calls This Fight "Embarrassing"

While some are fighting over this glass cup, others are pointing out that it's a worthless purchase. A social media user shared, "The new 20oz glass Starbucks Bear cup ($30) is sold out everywhere! On eBay, I saw one going for over $1000! So, here is my bougie rendering."

The new 20oz glass Starbucks Bear cup ($35) is sold out everywhere! On eBay I saw one going for over $1000! So, here is my bougie rendering. pic.twitter.com/Z8G4KXnIl4 — Thomas Rose 🍵🌹 (@thetroseshow) November 8, 2025

A USA-based investor wrote, "It's embarrassing that people will wake up at 4 am and then fight each other for a $29.95 glass bear."

It's embarrassing that people will wake up at 4am and then fight each other for a $29.99 glass bear. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

Some users are suggesting that you can get these cups on e-commerce websites. You can even get replicas of it at a much discounted price.

