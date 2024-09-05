Georgina Rodriguez Had A Dreamy White Princess Moment At The 2024 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Georgina Rodriguez slayed the red carpet in a sculpted bodycon Oscar de la Renta gown

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was a vision to behold when she sashayed onto the red carpet at the ongoing 81st Venice International Film Festival. TheI Am Georgina star set the sartorial bar high with her glamourous presence at the event in Italy. She was wearing a signature designer gown that complemented her sunkissed skin and toned figure to perfection. The reality television celebrity shared pictures of herself in action on the ramp wearing the dreamy outfit while being clicked by a swarm of paparazzi along with the caption, "81st Venice International Film Festival" and a white heart emoji.

Geogrina's outfit of the day was an off-shoulder pristine white gown by Oscar de la Renta. The ensemble had a softly crinkled drape that fitted her like a glove. The upper half of the garment had a corset-like fit which graduated into open pleats and a flowy train that followed Georgina around the red carpet. The fabric of the garment created a fluid yet structured look of the gown that had a thigh-high slit to add extra oomph to the look.

On the accessories front, Georgina wore a statement white floral choker necklace with encrusted diamonds. This was teamed with matching floral patterned diamond cocktail rings on both her hands and a pair of square-shaped studded diamond earrings to go.

On the hair and makeup front, Georgina styled her black shoulder-length tresses into a side-parted messy waves. Her makeup of the day was done by makeup artist Fer Martinez using Charlotte Tilbury products. Georgina wore a dewy and bronzed base, defined eyebrows, a wash of sparkling rose eyeshadow on her lids, va-va-voom lashes, sculpted, blushed cheeks, highlighted nose bridge and a luscious nude-brown lip colour to add the final touches to the oh-so-glam look.

Georgina Rodriguez waltzed over the 81st Venice International Film Festival red carpet wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown like a fashion queen.

