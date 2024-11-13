Everything You Need to Know About The World's Largest Cricket Stadium In Ahmedabad, Which Will Hold Coldplay's Gujarat Concert

Iconic British rock band Coldplay is all set to take India by storm with their Music of the Spheres tour. It was initially lined up for three shows at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. But there's more good news as the Hymn For The Weekend hit makers have announced a fourth concert of their India tour, which will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025. Tickets for them will go live on November 16, 2024 at 12 noon. The fans will surely gear up to have an electrifying time to witness beloved artists Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion at the show.

In anticipation for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, here's all you need to know about the iconic venue that is the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is an international cricket stadium that is nestled in Gujarat's capital city of Ahmedabad in India. The stadium, named after the current Indian Prime Minister, has a gigantic seating capacity of one lakh and thirty two thousand people. This ginormous capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium has won it the title of being the world's largest cricket stadium. It is built on a 50-acre land that was donated by the Gujarat state government and it took a period of nine months for construction and project completion. The stadium is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association that hosts domestic and international cricket matches. The stadium was originally called the Sardar Patel Stadium, however it was renovated and reopened it the 2020 and was christened Narendra Modi Stadium by the Gujarat Cricket Association in February 2021. The venue has witnessed a number of landmark cricket matches including the ICC World Cup 2023 opening match, the India versus Australia ICC World Cup Final held on November 19, 2023, the India Premier League finals in 2022 and 2023, the ICC Champion's Trophy matches, test matches and many more.

Coldplay's concert number four in Ahmedabad will surely be quite a musical spectacle to witness.

