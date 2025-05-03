Chitrangda Singh Looks Like A Trophy In A Black Strapless Velour Dress

Chitrangda Singh is a sure shot stunner for all seasons and she has proven that yet again in her latest beauty outing. The Khel Khel Mein actress looked like a life-size trophy as she dolled up to kick start her Saturday right by getting dolled up in a handpicked black sans straps velour dress.

Chitrangda Singh dresses to impress in a strapless black dress made out of a velour fabric that boasts of a corset style sweetheart neckline with a daringly low plunging design that was held together with a silver metallic pipe-style thread. The neckline of the garment was line with a string of rhinestones that added a hint of sparkle to the regal looking velvet fabric it is made of. The bodycon dress hugged Chitrangda's curves like a glove and boasted of a perfectly flattering ankle-length straight fit design.

The ensemble was handpicked by celebrity stylist, Namrata Deepak from the label, BARDOT. And she made sure to accessorise it to perfection with a stack of maximal diamonds studded and gold bullion bracelets, and a pair of pointed-toed closed silver heels.

Chitrangda's layered tresses were styled into a salon-style voluminous blow out with a centre-parting that framed her face just right. Makeup wise, she sported a full glam look with bronzed and highlighted full coverage base, defined brows, a wash of periwinkle sparkly shadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a dramatic lash effect, a sweep of a radiant berry blush on her cheekbones and a berry lip colour to add the monochrome glam elemnt to the look.

Chitrangda Singh's not-so-little black velour dress is a sartorial hit.

