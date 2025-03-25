Chitrangda Singh Is A Ray Of Sunshine In A Summery Yellow <i>Saree</i>

Chitrangda Singh and her love affair with ethereal drapes is one to bookmark.

The actress has mastered the art of acing beautiful ethnic silhouettes and sarees top the list.

Yet again, she served another ethnic moment in a breezy summer-appropriate drape. The actress turned to a sunshine yellow number as she added a new layer to her fashion diaries. The stunning bright saree came with scalloped borders that were highlighted with delicate white embroidery.

The white patchwork over the drape added a subtle contrast to the look, making a bookmark-worthy style. She paired it with a matching blouse that completed her look. She opted for statement traditional earrings to keep it statement. She ditched all other kind of accessories to keep it minimal. With her classic matte makeup look that consisted of nude lips and flushed cheeks, Chitrangda's glam looked complete.

