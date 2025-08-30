Chef Gordon Ramsay Reveals Skin Cancer Surgery, Urges Fans To Wear Sunscreen

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay took to his Instagram to reveal that he recently underwent surgery to remove Basal Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

The 58-year-old chef shared pictures of his stitched-up face and shared that he was "grateful and so appreciative" for the team to catch and treat the cancer quickly.

Encouraging his fans to always wear sunscreen and never underestimate the dangers of the sun. He shared in the caption, "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you ! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund..."

According to Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that begins in the cell within the skin, known as the basal cells. It generally appears on areas exposed to the sun, such as the neck and head. This type of cancer is generally caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight. Basal cell carcinomas are typically considered cured when the cancer has been removed completely.

Friends and fans showed support in the comments. One user wrote, "So glad you're sorted! Speedy recovery, Chef."

Another user commented, "Get well soon, dear Chef." One user urged that everyone should get a checkup, "Well done, you for getting a skin check ! Something we should all be lining up for."

Over the years, studies and doctors have emphasised the use of sunscreen and urged people to protect their skin against the UV rays of the sun.