Charlie Puth's Engagement To Brooke Sansone Is In Typical New York Style, Complete With Pizza In Brooklyn

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are engaged

Charlie Puth is off the market and Brooke Sansone is the lucky lady who snagged him. The singer shared photos of the memorable occasion on Instagram with a caption that gave a glimpse into how it went down. In it, Charlie said, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever." Taking place at Brooklyn restaurant Lucali's with the involvement of a flight all the way for the proposal and many slices of pepperoni pizza, it was a New York-style proposal for the books. The pictures show Charlie and Brooke on a video call, possibly sharing the happy news. In the next, her teardrop-shaped massive diamond engagement ring steals the show. The final image sees them sharing a slice of pepperoni pizza. Charlie Puth's engagement saw his famous friends, from Patrick Schwarzenegger to John Mayer, send their congratulations across in the comment section.

Charlie and Brooke have keep their relationship private for the most part, with the hitmaker making it official with his beau late last year. Month ago, she was seen stealing a kiss from the singer at his concert and taking a snap backstage.

In this selfie of Brooke's, both are seen rosy cheeked and bright-eyed as they looked blissful to spend the day in. Rightly so, she captioned this one as "screensaver".

In February 2023, Charlie and Brooke made their Instagram "debut" with a couple photo at a celebrity awards function where they twinning in black ensembles.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

