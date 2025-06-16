Can You Go To Cyprus With A Schengen Visa As An Indian Passport Holder?

On June 14, 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus as part of his journey to the G7 Summit in Canada. His visit aims to strengthen ties and position the island nation as a strategic link between India and Europe through a new trade corridor.

Modi met the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday, and held formal talks on Monday. His visit turned attention to Cyprus-not just as a diplomatic hotspot but as a stunning Mediterranean destination for travellers, including many Indians.

President Nikos Christodoulides and I held wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations. It's widely known that bilateral ties between our nations are time-tested. Today, we talked about cooperation in areas like defence, security, trade, technology,… pic.twitter.com/LmoOIZVjw9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2025

Where Is Cyprus?

Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is an island in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a stone's throw from Turkey and Syria. It is geographically located in Asia, although its political affiliation is with the European Union.

With its scenic landscapes and vibrant culture, Cyprus is becoming increasingly attractive for Indian tourists.

Cyprus, while a part of the European Union, is not a part of the Schengen area. So, if you're already dreading the Schengen visa process (in 2024, the Schengen visa rejection rate for Indian applicants was around 15%), here's the good news: you don't need one to visit Cyprus.

Why You Don't Need A Schengen Visa

Although Cyprus has been a member of the European Union since 2004, it is not yet part of the Schengen Zone. The Schengen Area/Zone is a group of 29 European countries-25 of them EU members and 4 non-EU-which have removed internal borders for the free movement of people. This shared visa policy allows travellers to move across member countries on a single visa.

However, since Cyprus is still outside the Schengen Zone, the rules work differently:

A Schengen visa does not automatically allow entry into Cyprus.

Likewise, you don't need a Schengen visa to enter Cyprus.

This distinction largely stems from the island's history. In 1974, Turkey occupied the northern part of Cyprus following a military intervention prompted by a coup. While the EU recognises the entire island as EU territory, EU laws-including visa regulations-are only applicable in the Greek Cypriot-controlled Republic of Cyprus. This dual ownership of the island, has often put Cyprus, under security and technical evaluations by the EU.

Cyprus is a divided island. Photo: Unsplash

However, Cyprus is working towards full Schengen membership and expects to join by 2026. The European Commission notes on their official site that Cyprus is already participating in Schengen cooperation, but internal border controls have not yet been abolished. So, until then, you can enjoy this Mediterranean gem with a far simpler visa process.

What Indian Passport Holders Need To Enter Cyprus

1. Without a Schengen visa

You can apply directly for a Cyprus short-stay visa (Category C) via sites like VFS Global.

This visa allows you to stay in Cyprus for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

It is valid only for Cyprus and cannot be used to enter any Schengen country.

2. With a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa

If you already have a valid double- or multiple-entry Schengen visa, you don't need a separate visa for Cyprus.

You can enter Cyprus using that visa, provided it remains valid for the entire duration of your trip.

What To Do And See In Cyprus: A 7-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival in Larnaca and local exploration

Land at Larnaca International Airport

Check into a beachside hotel

Visit Finikoudes Beach, Church of Saint Lazarus and walk along the promenade

Relax after your flight

Day 2: Day trip to Nicosia

Travel to Nicosia (1 hour)

Explore Ledra Street, Cyprus Museum and Laiki Geitonia

Day 3: Ancient ruins and Limassol

Transfer to Limassol (1.5 hours)

Visit Kourion Ruins, Kolossi Castle

Stroll around Limassol Marina and try Cypriot meze

Day 4: Paphos and Aphrodite's Rock

Drive to Paphos (1.5 hours)

Stop at Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite's Rock)

Explore Paphos Archaeological Park, Tombs of the Kings, and the harbour

Day 5: Troodos Mountains day trip

Visit Omodos Village and Kykkos Monastery

Enjoy mountain air, sweets and local wine

Optional overnight stay in a village inn

Day 6: Akamas Peninsula and Blue Lagoon

Boat trip from Latchi Harbour

Swim and snorkel in the Blue Lagoon

Visit the Baths of Aphrodite and unwind at Coral Bay

Day 7: Return to Larnaca and fly back to India

Drive back to Larnaca (2 hours)

Brunch and some last-minute shopping

Leave for India

How And When To Go To Cyprus From India

Bollywood has also made its way to Cyprus. Several Indian productions, including Teri Meri Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Race 2, have filmed scenes in Cyprus. So, if you also want to live the Bollywood dream, here's how to visit Cyprus.

Flights: Unfortunately, there are no direct flights to Cyprus. To reach Cyprus from Bombay, you can take a nine-hour flight to Larnaca with just one stop in Dubai. From Delhi, you can take a flight with a stop in Abu Dhabi

Best time to visit: The best time to visit Cyprus is during the shoulder seasons, May-June and September-October, when the weather is warm and sunny but not oppressively hot, and the crowds are smaller than in the peak summer months.

Bottomline

Cyprus is not only a strategic European partner for India but also a dreamy travel destination-scenic, culturally rich and relatively accessible for Indian tourists. Now, if you want to get European vibes without dealing with the troubles that come with a Schengen visa, Cyprus must be the perfect spot for you.