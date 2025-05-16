Can A Lunch Hour Facelift Give You Better Skin? We Asked Experts

As soon as you reach your 30s, you may start noticing the signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines. You can go for a non-invasive procedure called the lunch hour facelift.

It is a minimally invasive cosmetic treatment that lets you freshen up and make your skin look younger and tighter in no time! Here's everything you need to know.

What Is The Lunch Hour Facelift?

As a person ages, the production of the two proteins that naturally help your skin stay plump and smooth - collagen and elastin - start to decline. As per the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, lack of these proteins may lead to sagging skin on the face, neck and body. This is where procedures like the lunch hour face-lift come.

No, it doesn't actually mean that someone will be lifting your face with a scalpel over a salad, but rather it is a term used to describe a non-surgical treatment that targets sagging skin, fine lines and loss of elasticity.

NDTV spoke to Delhi-based Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, and Dermatosurgeon Dr Lipy Gupta, "Lunch hour facelift is a term that best describes a non-invasive skin tightening treatment that can be performed during lunchtime. It is best suited for time-strapped working professionals as these are usually performed within 30-60 minutes."

There are a number of procedures that are quick and non-invasive and fall under the category of lunch hour facelift. Thread lifts, high-intensity focused ultrasound and skin resurfacing are some of the common types of lunch time facelifts.

Dermatologist, Venereologist, and Cosmetologist Dr Neelu Chugh tells us, "A lunch hour facelift won't give you the same dramatic results as a surgical facelift, but this kind of procedure will give you "natural results," says . So you can expect "subtle face enhancements which may not be suitable for those with advanced ageing or extreme sagging."

Increasing Popularity Of Lunch Hour Facelifts

Apart from being massive time-savers, these non-invasive procedures are gaining popularity for several reasons:

Hassle-free procedures that don't require anaesthesia or surgical incisions.

Minimal downtime that is painless and convenient.

You may not require any follow-up consultations or multiple tests before the procedure.

While invasive procedures may require further corrective surgeries, non-invasive skin tightening solutions are safer and more convenient.

People prefer to look more natural these days and that is easily achieved with non-surgical treatments such as these, adds Dr Gupta.

What Kind Of Results Can You Expect?

Of course, invasive procedures will have better results, but for someone aiming for a more natural-looking lift can go for lunch hour facelifts.

Dr Gupta explains, "Non-invasive procedures are mostly effective. In the case of the newly available PRX-Plus, a next-generation formulation, it delivers visible skin tightening effect immediately after the first session. So, one can expect slight lift in the cheek and jawline area, overall smoother face contour that will make your skin appear more firm and toned. It may also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkle, giving you a rested and rejuvenated look."

Dr Chugh says subtle face enhancements, such as a lunch hour face lift, may give good results for people looking for natural results but it "might not be suitable for those with advanced ageing or extreme sagging."

Is It For You?

If you're in your late 30s to 50s and want a quick collagen boost, a lunchtime facelift might be for you. However, keep your expectations realistic.

Are These Procedures Safe?

While these procedures are good for everyone, people with certain underlying skin concerns or sensitive skin should check with their doctor. Experts suggest consulting dermatologists at the onset to address concerns and check with their practitioner to suggest treatments that will work best for you.

While a consultation is necessary before you go ahead with the procedure, experts suggest steering clear of these procedures in case:

You're pregnant or a lactating mother

Someone with an active skin condition like severe acne, allergies, or open wounds

People with pacemakers or mental implants should avoid these procedures, as radio frequency might interfere

If you have a skin condition like eczema, dermatitis, or psoriasis, or sensitive skin

Avoid if you have an autoimmune disease or any type of cancer

You should also avoid if you are under any kind of medication or treatment

Price Check

So, how much does a lunch hour facelift cost? Well, a lunch hour facelift may cost you more than a lakh, but it majorly depends on the kind of procedure you need and the condition of your skin. But remember, consulting a dermatologist is absolutely necessary before you get a lift.