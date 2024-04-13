Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan's Dress Has A Heart Of 22KT Gold That Beats In India

Nicola Coughlan wears an Indian-made ensemble made of 22KT gold plating

Trendsetters are born every day. Nicola Coughlan may be the star to watch out for in the latest season of Bridgerton but before you get to the first episode, she is ready to glisten like gold. Not only did she decide that it was her golden touch that she wanted to lend to the show but also one that had its proud roots in India. In a one-of-a-kind custom-made dress made by Indian jewellery house Misho, the dress has an alluring bodice with a 22KT gold plating that has a ripple effect running across it and a biological heart embossed on it. The splendour of the gold is balanced with the black satin sheen of the dress on the skirt and sleeves. While one may assume there is no scope for jewellery, a chunky gold necklace doesn't hurt. Styled with black satin platform heels, naturally styled blonde hair and thick eyeliner iconic doesn't fit in the frame of this fashion collaboration.

Back home, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen giving the rising gold prices a run for their money when she was seen on the cover of the lifestyle magazine, Femina, in a golden breastplate from the brand. Rocking and rolling in the latest trends of the season, come very easily to this star.

The founder of Misho, Suhani Parekh was one of the first muses of the brand for it went from jewellery to couture after having adorned her jewels on some of the biggest names in the fashion world. Ever heard of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Adele, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt? Yes, they've all been touched by Misho's Midas touch. But when it was Suhani as a display of cosmic energy in a black saree paired with a 22KT breastplate and belly armour that wrapped her baby bump in pure 24-karat energy at the launch of the NMACC in 2023, it was magic like we've never seen before. Call it the golden effect or anything else you please, but the glow on this mama's face was unparalleled for other obvious reasons.

It's a Hollywood takeover in the making for this homegrown brand.

