Bipasha Basu And Daughter Devi Twinning In Yellow Ethic Suits Are The Cutest Mother And Daughter Duo Around

Bipasha Twinning With Devi In Ethnics Are The Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo

Bipasha Basu's fashion game is stronger than ever. The actress often shares adorable videos of her daughter Devi but their Republic Day looks were the cutest ones on the list. Bipasha wore a sunshine yellow kurta which featured three-quarter sleeves with white lace work and embroidery and carried a matching dupatta with it. She twinned her look with her daughter Devi, who wore a lehenga in yellow with a short-sleeved matching blouse and carried a mini dupatta to go with it. Her outfit had delicate mirror work and embroidery in orange thread and tie-knot strings at the back. Her neatly braided hair looked stunning with the ethnic look. The mother-daughter duo was indeed the most fashionable duo out there for the celebration of Republic Day.

Bipasha Basu had some stylish moments with her daughter in the past as well. For Christmas 2024, Devi wore a gorgeous red dress while Bipasha picked a black and white co-ord set in contrast with Devi's look. Devi's short-sleeved velvet mini dress came with cute frills in the front. Bipasha kept the style quotient high by wearing a full-sleeved button-down shirt with a pair of relaxed-fit bottoms, both in white, with graphic prints in black. She accessorised the look with a pair of trendy reflectors.

Bipasha Basu and Devi twinned in peppy pink outfits while they were on a beach vacation. While Bipasha wore a sheer printed kaftan that featured mirror work at the neckline with printed swimwear beneath, Devi wore a cute onesie in baby pink colour with vibrant prints over it. They gave stunning beach fashion inspiration.

We are totally in awe of Bipasha Basu and Devi's adorable fashion moments.

