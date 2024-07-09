Bhumi Pednekar's Stellar Vacation Style Was Complete In A Paisley Swimsuit With MiuMiu Sunglasses

Bhumi Pednekar gave us a beach look for the archives on holiday style

Take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar if you too want to splash into a pool on your next holiday in style. Her Instagram profile gave us all the proof we needed of her slaying her vacation days in pretty perfect pieces that are right on trend. The Thank You For Coming actress has been winging it with her fashion picks under the vacation sun. She recently shared dreamy selfies on her Instagram stories that saw her posing in a yellow and white-hued paisley printed bikini, a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses from MiuMiu, a black bucket hat, her layered necklaces, chunky hoops, a bracelet and much more. Let us deep dive into Bhumi's fashion game.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/bhumipednekar

Bhumi dished out yet another winning sartorial moment in her beach-ready two piece swimsuit. The actress picked a strapless bandeau-style bikini top with a circular bamboo brooch and matching bottoms. She treated her fans and followers to the chicest holiday style by adding the trendiest MiuMiu aviator sunglasses with a gold rim and honey tinted lens. She added the perfect amount of sparkle to her look by adorning dainty layered gold, silver and diamond necklaces, a pair of gold hoops and a wrap-style gold bracelet. The cherry on the cake was Bhumi's black bucket hat that kept the sun rays and bad vibes at bay.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/bhumipednekar

Bhumi's holiday hair and makeup picks featured messy tresses. As for her makeup, she went for vacation-appropriate bronzed skin, fluttery mascara-laden lashes and a milky-pink lip colour to add the wow factor to her pout.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/bhumipednekar

Isn't Bhumi Pednekar the epitome of travelling in style? The diva has given us a closet checklist for our next beach vacation.

