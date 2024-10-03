Advertisement

Beyonce's Jeans And Denim Cowboy Hat Worked Overtime To "Give You These Blues" In A Stylish Way

Beyonce's midweek blues have a denim touch that looks stylish any time of the year

Beyonce still lives in her cowgirl era, but this time in denim

American singer and songwriter, Beyonce knows more than a thing or two about fashion. We see her in everything from her gilded gowns to exquisite festive finery. But sometimes all one needs is a pair of jeans that looks and feels good. For Beyonce, that isn't a problem either. "It's in my genes," says the Single Ladies popstar in a recent post where she posed in a pair of blue Levi's jeans, a white tee and a denim cowboy hat also from Levi's to keep the momentum of her cowgirl era alive. Was it a slay? Darn right it was. 

She rocked a pair of flared, acid-wash blue denim jeans paired with a simple white top, giving off a laidback yet stylish energy. The high-waist jeans were elevated with a rugged indigo belt, adding a touch of vintage charm to the ensemble. But the real showstoppers? A bold denim cowgirl hat that made a statement, sleek blue narrow-toed heeled boots, and a pair of dazzling dangler earrings adorned with diamonds and emeralds, gave the outfit just the right amount of glam.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/beyonce

On the hair and makeup front, Beyonce's blonde tresses were worn in a salon-style blowout. As for her makeup of the day. Beyonce flaunted a nude-glam makeup look with a beaming foundation with an overall bronzed look, silver smokey eye makeup, lots of mascara for va-va voom lashes, a touch of highlighter on the high points of her face, and a caramel brown toned lip gloss to add the final touches of glam to the look.

Beyonce has it all - in her genes and jeans. 

