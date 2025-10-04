Belgium Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply

Nestled in the heart of Europe, Belgium is renowned for its irresistible chocolates, golden waffles, and medieval charm. The country beautifully blends allure with opportunity as it offers a high standard of living, thriving job prospects, and a warm, multicultural community.

If you want to live in the country, Belgium is offering permanent residency that will allow you to live, work, or set up a business in the country. Indians are eligible too as long as they meet the basic requirements of the PR.

The 5-Year Residence Rule

The primary requirement to qualify for Belgian PR is that you must have lived in the country for 5 years uninterrupted. Also, you can only leave the country for up to 6 months at once during your stay.

Along with this, you will have to meet other requirements, including meeting the conditions of your current residence permit, having health insurance, proof of monthly income, and no criminal record.

The Permanent Residence Cards

Belgium offers the following Permanent Residence Cards:

B card: For third-country nationals who have lived in the country for 5 years on a work or family visa. It gives you indefinite residency rights after five years of legal stay. The card is valid for up to 5 years and can be renewed.

K card: Formerly known as the C card, this offers additional social welfare rights compared to B cards, allowing you entry into the civil registry instead of the foreign registry. You are eligible if you have held a B card and lived in Belgium for at least 5 years. The K card is valid for up to 10 years.

L card: Formerly known as the D card, this is a long-term residence card for third-country nationals and those residing in other EU member states. This card is valid for 10 years.

What You Can Do With a Permanent Residence Card in Belgium

A Belgian PR allows you to live, work, and stay in the country and even start a business.

You can also buy property or get a mortgage without any restrictions.

You will have access to the country's social security benefits.

You can be added to the civil registry, except for B-card holders.

Who Is Eligible

If you are a non-EU national, you should meet the following requirements:

You have legally stayed in Belgium for at least five years.

Possess a valid residence permit for the entire time you stayed in the country.

Have sufficient financial means to support yourself and your dependents.

Have accommodation in the country.

You shouldn't have a criminal record.

You have not been absent from Belgium for more than a year, except for allowed exceptions.

How to Apply

You can apply for Belgium PR at the municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels. While the exact process depends on the municipality requirements such as knowledge of the local language (Dutch, French, or German), here's the common application process:

Step 1: Check your eligibility.

Step 2: Gather all the documents required for your application, including:

A valid passport.

Two recent passport photos.

Proof of Belgian address.

Current Belgian residence permit.

Proof of health insurance.

Details of your financial income.

Step 3: Apply at the municipal office of your place of residence. Some municipalities allow you to apply online and provide e-copies of documents, others may require an in-person appointment.

Step 4: Submit required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee which varies by municipality but is generally around 20€ (Rs 2,083 approximately) for application and 20€ for the card itself in Brussels.

Step 6: Forward the application to the immigration office and wait for the decision for up to 5 months.

Step 7: Once approved, you will receive a permanent residence card.

If your application is rejected, you will receive a notification and have a chance to appeal.

Permanent Residence Card Renewal

While your PR status does not expire, your electronic card can, so you need to get it renewed before expiry. If you live in Belgium without a valid residence card, you will have to pay a penalty of 500€ ( Rs 52,086 approximately).