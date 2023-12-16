Back When Arjun Rampal Wore An Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Saree For A Photoshoot In 1994

Back When Arjun Rampal Wore This Designer Saree For A Photoshoot In 1994

The Indian fashion industry has moved ahead by leaps and bounds in past few decades. From icons to trends, much progress has been made by the tastemakers and designers to lead it to where it is today. But it's also important to acknowledge that even in the past, sparks of sartorial ingenuity that were far ahead of its time were also present. Let's take a trip back in time to almost 30 years ago when such a striking moment took place in an industry that was only just budding. Today, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are hot property who are considered among the favourites of Aishwarya Rai, Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor. In 1994, things were very different for the designer duo but even back, they never stopped experimenting. On their Instagram page, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared a series of throwback photos from a photoshoot of theirs which featured Arjun Rampal in 1994. The actor, then a budding model who was breaking into the scene, donned various creations from their collection. The first sees Arjun pose with a bright green drape saree from the designer label.

Another image from the shoot saw Arjun wear an ivory garment with silver borders pleated around his waist, while the other half was draped around his shoulder, showcasing his ripped physique.

Yet another picture from the series captured Arjun wearing a pair of white pleated dhoti pants which he layered with an embellished cape jacket which was left open in the front.

Not only is this a perfect peek many decades into the past at what the actor used to look like, it's also a window into how far the duo has come with their designs.

