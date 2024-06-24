At Vogue World Paris Event, Kendall Jenner's Neutral Corset Dress And Burgundy Lip Moment Is Bound To Be Remembered

Kendall Jenner Served An Archive Worthy Look At Vogue World Paris Event

Kendall Jenner made heads turn when she posed at the Vogue World Paris 2024 event on June 23, 2024. The supermodel was one of the stars that shone on the Place Vendome runway in her barely-there corset ensemble. Kendall, as usual, dished out winning looks and bucketloads of fashion inspiration when she closed the show for Simone Rocha and Jean Paul Gaultier dressed in a nude structured corset gown with a train and embellishment. Let us now take you through all the details of Kendall's look for sartorial notes.

Also Read: The Summer Sun Doesn't Even Come Close To The Shine Of Kendall Jenner In A Metallic Brown Swimsuit

The Kardashians star aced the risqué ensemble wearing Look 35 courtesy of Simone Rocha and Jean Paul Gaultier's collaboration. According to Vogue India, the collection drew its inspiration from 1986's Le Défilé to Countess Ellen Olenska in The Age of Innocence.

Kendall entered the event on horseback in true Hermes style wearing the brand's jodhpurs alongside side co-supermodel Gigi Hadid, and made a grand exit dressed in this Jean Paul Gaultier and Simone Rocha naked corset. The ensemble was the perfect pick for the long-legged model who showed off her legs dressed the see through skirt and train.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/britishvogue

The structured nude-hued corset ensemble had a fitted bust and a bodice with strapless shoulders. The bodysuit hugged the 28-year-old supermodel's figure like a glove. Sheer fabric flowed from her bust downward in a waterfall-style, gradually progressing into a train. Four tied-up fastenings tied the corset to the bodysuit. Laden with handwoven diamonds, the corset gave off a regal vibe.

Kendall accessorised the outfit to perfection with a pair of transparent vinyl pumps with a silver base. As for her hair and makeup, she sported a brunette look with a centre parting. In the makeup department, she went for defined brows, a clean and beaming complexion, a slight wash of blush on her cheeks and statement maroon lip colour that contrasted beautifully with the naked corset dress.

Didn't Kendall Jenner take us by surprise in this naked corset gown from the house of Jean Paul Gaultier and Simone Rocha? We say a loud yes.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Matches Her Beach Time Swim Set To The Orange Sunset