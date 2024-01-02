2024 Has Disha Patani Thinking Pink In A Fabulous Fuchsia Co-Ord Skirt Set

2024 Has Disha Patani Thinking Pink In A Fabulous Fuchsia Co-Ord Set

The year-end party season has served as a runway for Bollywood's fashionistas, who've made sure to turn heads with their style selection. Amongst the list which includes everyone from Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, Disha Patani made sure to stand out. While sequins and glitter were obvious sartorial headliners throughout the season, Disha chose a pop of colour to turn every head in her direction. The actress attended Orry's New Year's Eve party that saw Tania Shroff, Aryan Khan and many more celebrities on the guest list. Miss Patani picked a hot pink co-ord set that needed no drama to slay all day and night. It featured a sleeveless bralette with a dipped square neckline which she paired with a high waist ribbed pencil skirt in the same shade. The outfit put her stunning physique on display, especially her toned torso. Disha posed beside Orry, who wore a black tank top with acid washed jeans and a silver chain around his neck. Her makeup look for the night was neutral toned and radiant with glossy lips, framed brows and her hair swept in luscious waves over the side.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@orry1

Disha also showcased glimpses into the past year on her Instagram profile. Of course, it's a fashionista's delight that featured breezy lounge wear, zesty co-ord sets and athleisure; a fashion category that she has come to be known for.

Disha's most recent holiday saw her take to the pool in a blue bikini which she paired with a floral printed sarong that she wrapped over her string bikini bottoms.

Disha Patani knows how to keep it chic, whether she's on the beach or at a party.

