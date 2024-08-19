As Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Explore New York City, A Look At 5 Top Tourist Spots In The Big Apple

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal explore the New York locales like none other

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently flew out of the country once more for what looks like another quick post-wedding vacation. Zaheer Iqbal posted a story on his Instagram handle, showcasing New York's locales and a sign board pointing towards Madison Avenue in the city. This picture perfect scene was complemented by Hollywood rapper Jay Z's Empire State Of Mind song playing in the background. Sonakshi reposted this story on her Instagram profile and made it official that the newly married duo was in the Big Apple.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

Following Sonakshi and Zaheer's trail, here is a list of the must-visit spots you should check out on your next trip to New York.

1. Times Square

At the bustling Midtown Manhattan area in New York City, Times Square is a major commercial hub and an iconic tourist spot like none other in the city. It houses a concentration of theatres, concert halls, cultural centres, hotels and more.

2. Central Park

The Central Park is an urban green park located between the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side neighbourhoods of Manhattan. It is a quiet place ideal to catch a few minutes of leisure amidst nature in the Big Apple.

3. The Statue Of Liberty

Designed by French sculptor Bartholdi, the Statue of Liberty is an iconic New York landmark in the United States of America which has been standing since 1886. It is located on Liberty Island at the lower end of Manhattan.

4. Empire State Building

The Empire State Building stands on Manhattan Island in New York City for 102 years. The skyscraper is symbolic of the city itself and its name is derived from the nickname of the state of New York i.e. 'Empire State'. It ranks right on top of a traveller's must-visit spots along with the Statue of Liberty.

5. Broadway

Broadway is a road located in New York City that runs in the North-South direction through the borough of Manhattan. It is home to more than 41 Broadway Theatres and hence, it is also called the Theatre District. It is a must-see tourist spot for theatre lovers.

Isn't Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's vacation in New York City just the stuff of wanderlust dreams? It makes us want to take that trip soon.

