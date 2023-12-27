For Adarsh Gourav's On-Screen Transformation, His Expert-Approved Fitness Routine Included Calisthenics

For Adarsh's Transformation, His Fitness Routine Included Calisthenics

Impeccable physical transformations do not happen overnight as there is a lot of conscious effort that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen. Celebrities definitely know the drill when it comes to transforming for a character and Adarsh Gourav is the latest celebrity to give us all the inspiration. For Zoya Akhtar's latest movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Adarsh Gourav's fitness transformation is quite commendable. The actor plays the role of a young calisthenics instructor and the body of his character reflected that. Robin Behl, co-founder of The Tribe was Adarsh's trainer for the movie and shared insight about his training routine for the film.

According to the expert, Adarsh's training routine was a mix of 80% calisthenics and skill work to build up the body's aesthetic and strength. Calisthenics is an exercise form that basically includes body weight to build up strength. It is where you use your body weight to build strength. In it, exercises like pull-ups, push-ups, parallel bar dips, and planks are involved. As per his trainer, it took about four months of work to reach Adarsh's defined look and the challenge was to maintain this body for another 8-9 months of the shoot period. "We pushed his body fat percentage to 8 to get him the desired look for his character," shares Robin.

His training and nutrition went hand-in-hand to give the desired results.

Handled by exercise nutritionist Mishti Khatri, his nutrition plan was in sync with his workouts. His trainer said, "We would work in sync with each other to give Adarsh the desired body. We started with 3,400 calories, and even though Adarsh is a vegetarian, he turned non-vegetarian to achieve this body. We would bulk him up and let him rest by keeping the nutrition and his workouts in absolute harmony."

