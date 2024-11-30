As Sara Ali Khan Explores Jodhpur, 5 Tourist Attractions In The City You Should Visit

We are all aware of Sara Ali Khan's love for travel. From mountains to the beaches and also to the deserts, the star just loves to explore. Currently, the star is enjoying her time in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Sara can be seen having her time in the city. She not only poses for the camera but also shares snippets as she savours authentic Rajasthani cuisine. If, like Sara, you too wish to visit Jodhpur, here are five must-visit places in the city.

1. Mehrangarh Fort

Mehrangarh Fort is a 15th-century former palace that's now converted into a museum. Set on a rocky outcrop, the fort overlooks the walled city, giving one of the best views of the city and making it an ideal tourist place in Jodhpur.

2. Toorji's Steep Wall

The Step Well Square is a mini-architectural tour with Toorji's Step Well at the centre. One can spend a few hours exploring the architectural wonder and shop or dine at various aesthetic restaurants in the square.

3. Jaswant Thada

Another must-visit place in Jodhpur is Jaswant Thada. This place sits beside a lake, just a little away from Mehrangarh Fort. The white marble monument celebrates the memory of Maharaja Jaswant Singh, who was once a ruler of the city. The place is surrounded by beautiful markets, which are known for their extensive collection of paintings and portraits of the ruler.

4. Umaid Bhawan Palace

Your trip to Jodhpur would be incomplete without visiting this famous site. Built in 1929, this palace is known as one of the largest private residences in the world. This currently houses the royal residence, a luxury hotel, and a family museum that is only part of the palace accessible to the general public.

5. Balsamand Lake

Located on the Jodhpur-Mandore Road, this lake is yet another popular attraction in the city. This lake serves as a water reservoir and is visited by tourists and locals alike for its lush greenery and scenic valley.

