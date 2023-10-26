Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Revisit Their Devilishly Chic Halloween Costumes For The Spooky Season

Arjun And Gabriella Revisit Their Past Devilishly Chic Halloween Costumes

Although Halloween used to mainly be a celebration in the West, it has caught on in India in recent years, even if not for the symbolic value behind the festival. Previously Gen Z celebrities and Bollywood stars have stepped out in their spooky best to celebrate the sinister spirit of the day. Before Halloween arrives next week, it seems like Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are already getting ready by going into their costume archives. The fashion designer posted a photo of the couple from a past Halloween party, where they transformed themselves in costumes. Against a mysterious red backdrop, we see Arjun in a brown jacket with a white shirt and tie having his hair sculpted upward. By his side is his lady love Gabriella showcasing flowing locks and a white gown.

If we had to take a guess, we'd say that Arjun's costume is giving serious True Detective vibes and we think he would fit right into the crime drama. For that very Halloween party, Gabriella also happened to pick a television character. A closer look at her costume in platinum blonde locks and a ruched white gown revealed her look as the Mother Of Dragons from Game Of Thrones. Quite a fabulous one, we must add.

But it isn't only Gabriella who goes all the way for Halloween. Heath Ledger's Joker has been a hit Halloween costume ever since its release. In 2015, Arjun showcased his take on the popular choice with face makeup and prosthetics that included the Joker's signature ripped smile and smudged black eyes over a white base.

With Halloween looks like that from the past, we can only expect great things from Gabriella and Arjun this time around.

