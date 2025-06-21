Ananya Panday Enjoys A Beach Day In Miami With The Sun, The Sea, And A Tan

Bollywood star Ananya Panday traded scripts for sun-kissed moments as she embarked on a rejuvenating vacation in Miami. The actress' laid-back getaway seemed to be all about embracing slow living and soaking up the sunshine.

On Friday, Ananya shared glimpses of her Miami holiday on Instagram. The reel of memories opened with the actress sitting on a white boat with a lush green backdrop and a clear blue sky with a few clouds. Dressed in a sleeveless, ruffled top and denim shorts, Ananya soaked up the sun with glee. Next up, there was a picture of a dachshund dog.

In one snap, Ananya Panday was captured holding a gelato in one hand and a black bag in the other. The next slide showed a "caution: manatee area" signboard. Further in the post, we got a sneak peek of chocolate pizza and cooked mussels. The actress was also seen enjoying a cup of coffee in an outdoor seating area.

During her trip, Ananya went out for lunch with a friend. She shared a glimpse of the outing in her post. There were a couple of snapshots of her feet wearing Chanel black Mary Jane shoes. The actress also seemed to have dabbled in bird watching as she captured a peacock and Scarlet Macaw parrots on her camera.

Additionally, there was a short clip of a pet dog drinking water from a swimming pool. Finally, Ananya Panday closed her Miami album with a picture of her sitting on a white boat. In the caption, she simply wrote, Miamiiiii, followed by a shining sun emoji. Check out the post here:

Ananya Panday's travel escapades are our favourites.