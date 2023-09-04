Ananya Panday Channels Pari With Traditional Indian Grace In A Pink Ghagra Choli

Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 costume

Ananya Panday was seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and we could not stop marveling at her wardrobe choices. The actress tried it all, from ethnic outfits to bodycon gowns. But what grabbed our attention recently was her Dream Girl 2 costume. Ananya's character in the movie Pari wore a fuschia pink ghagra choli and grabbed our eyeballs. The outfit included a short-sleeved blouse which featured a plunging V-neckline with string details at the back. The blouse had golden motifs with zari patti borders and pink and orange patti borders too. Her flared ghagra too had the same zari work and printed details. Ananya's sheer dupatta in orange was tied to her head as a veil, adding charm to her bridal look. She went all out with the accessories as she wore a statement necklace, layered necklace, maang tikka, nose pink, and a stack of bangles. The actress showcased an exquisite image of an Indian bride

Also Read: Ananya Panday's ₹40K Denim-On-Denim Look Will Make You Forget All About Your Jeans

Ananya Panday's movie promotions included a gorgeous fusion wear outfit from designer label Anamika Khanna. The three-piece ethnic suit featured a metallic gold bralette, a green pleated bottom with neat drapes, and an embroidered sheer cape with golden threadwork and embellishment. The star picked a pair of traditional earrings and golden bracelets and opted for a minimal dewy glow keeping it soft and subtle.

Also Read: The Best Part About Ananya Panday's Dreamy Yellow Floral Dress? Definitely The Pockets

Ananya's sunshine yellow drape from Manish Malhotra's label was simply chic and classy. The breezy saree featured sequin borders with sheer details. What added a modern twist to Ananya Panday's look was the yellow halter neck blouse adorned with sequins. For accessories, the diva selected a pair of emerald, green oxidised dangler earrings and bangles. Her glam makeup included shimmery kohl-laden eyes, structured contours, and a glossy brown lip tint.

Ananya Panday's bridal look for the movie is Indian bride goals, no doubt.

Also Read: It's Good Girl Gone Bad For Ananya Panday's Ruffled White Dress With Black Combat Boots