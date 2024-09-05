Natasa Stankovic's Belt Squats Will Make You Feel That Burn In The Glutes

Like Natasa Stankovic's belt squats, get your glute burn on

Natasa Stankovic truly believes in the saying health is wealth. From taking nature walks to eating nutritious food, the Serbian model takes her wellness very seriously. Recently, she posted a video of herself working out at the gym. In a video shared on her Instagram story, Natasa was seen dressed in black co-ords as she did some intense belt squats lifting heavy weights. The belt squats are the perfect workout for the entire thigh and glute muscles. This exercise also works the leg muscles but without the back strain. This helps in doing more intense sets without the risk of overtaxing the back.

In addition to playing our guide, Natasa Stankovic also shows us how to have fun with fitness from time to time. Previously, the actress-model shared a video dancing her heart out as a workout routine. Her nephew Kavir and son Agastya joined her in this jam session. Wearing a black crop top and white pants, she aced the dance moves. Her graceful body language, hand gestures, and footwork demonstrated her remarkable physical power and flexibility. Natasa demonstrated her ability to mimic the munchkins' enthusiasm by matching it beat by beat. “We tipsy on milk,” she wrote in the caption. Dancing has several health benefits such as increased muscular strength, motor fitness, endurance, improved muscle tone, better coordination and flexibility.

Natasa often shares her dance videos on social media. Previously, she also posted a carousel post on Instagram, capturing "some happy moments" in her life. What got our attention was a video of her dancing in the gym. In the clip, Natasa danced her heart out, while lip-syncing to the song playing in the gym.

Natasa Stankovic and her fitness game is a total pro.