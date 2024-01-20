Shoaib Malik And Sana Javed's Wedding Fashion Is Ethereal In Gold And White

Celebrity weddings often come with a dreamy element and the latest to add fresh realness to the world of weddings is former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik as he married actress Sana Javed. The cricketer shared the news with his fans as he posted happy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. While we couldn't help but gush at the newly married couple, the high-in-style quo was too good to be missed. The duo tied the knot looking their ethereal best. The couple turned to beautiful ethnic fits as they weaved a traditional dream. Amidst the colourful floral backdrop, their gold and white style looked extremely fine. Shoaib picked a sophisticated white look that was adorned with understated gold details.

The Pakistan actress Sana Javed indeed channelled the chic fashionista in a beautiful gold-toned outfit. For her big day, the actress picked a beautiful champagne-hued outfit that came with a heavy-duty embroidered pattern all over it. She teamed up the look with a semi-sheer dupatta and her incredible jewellery choices were the best addition. She picked polki jewels that were adorned with green stones. The beautiful necklace and maang tikka along with matching earrings perfectly accentuated her bridal look.

Shoaib and Sana are already setting couple-style goals with their wedding style