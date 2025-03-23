Jasmin Walia Walks The Festive Path Fabulously In A Beautiful Pink <i>Saree</i>

Jasmin Walia has been grabbing all the attention for all the right reasons.

She has been dishing out major style goals and well, we are taking notes.

From slinky slip dresses to itsy-bitsy bikinis, Jasmin's style sensibilities have only been a serve. Yet again, she raised the temperature as she slipped into a stunning ethnic number. Pretty in pink, the actress served just the perfect inspiration for your festive wardrobe.

Her simple yet statement-making number was just the perfect way to elevate your ethnic style. She picked a bright pink drape that came with a monochrome pattern and paired it with a bralette style blouse that came with contrasting white embellished pattern all over it. The strappy pattern and plunging sweetheart neckline was perfect to notch up the look. For makeup, she opted for pink-toned glam that featured a matte finish base paired with fuller lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

