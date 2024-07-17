Richa Chadha Showcased Her Baby Bump In A Button-Down Shirt For Her Maternity Photoshoot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had an adorably "bumpy" pre-baby photoshoot
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome their first baby any day now so the couple are making the most of the final stages of her pregnancy so that it's as memorable as possible. Richa shared a heart warming post on her Instagram handle showing her and Ali Fazal being photographed at their home. It was as though a mirror was held to an intimate moment of upcoming motherhood for Richa and parenthood for the couple. Richa shared the post along with a caption, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat @gulati.kanika May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted"
Richa Chadha was seen baring her baby bump for the first time ever in this up close and personal shoot she did with her husband Ali Fazal. The duo were caught on camera by photographer and director Rid Burman. Perched on their sofa at their Mumbai home, Richa was enveloped in Ali's arms and they had their cat Kamli photobombing the moment which made for such a family feeling. Ali and Richa's hands are seen joined into a heart shape on the actress' belly, which was bared through her partially unbuttoned shirt. In a following image featured in the carousel post, Richa is also seen posing in a floral embroidered shirt as she leaned by the wall and held onto her gloriously pregnant tummy, smiling away like a happy mother-to-be.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/therichachadha
Richa's expression of mentioning that what can a love so pure bring forth to the world but a beam of light, was such a pristine, positive and hopeful outlook for their future and that of their first child-to-be. This was one such expression that could only be penned by a mother, or one in the making, in Richa's case. What made our hearts melt was that Richa, being the protective mother already, switched off the comments for the post mentioning that this was the most private thing she has ever shared about her life with the world.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/therichachadha