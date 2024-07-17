Richa Chadha Showcased Her Baby Bump In A Button-Down Shirt For Her Maternity Photoshoot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome their first baby any day now so the couple are making the most of the final stages of her pregnancy so that it's as memorable as possible. Richa shared a heart warming post on her Instagram handle showing her and Ali Fazal being photographed at their home. It was as though a mirror was held to an intimate moment of upcoming motherhood for Richa and parenthood for the couple. Richa shared the post along with a caption, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat @gulati.kanika May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted"