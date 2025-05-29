AI Is Taking Over Online Dating On Bumble, Happn, Tinder, Hinge. Is India Swiping Right?

Who gives the best relationship advice?

Who makes sure to point out your mistakes and even helps you correct them?

Who doesn't fight back and listens to your opinions patiently?

These qualities might be tough to find in a partner (we know), but it seems like Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and even some Millennials have already found them-in AI. Whether it's ChatGPT or any other AI tool, they are quickly becoming our go-to not just for advice but also for conversations and emotional support.

Today, it's far more likely that you'll shy away from showing your GPT chat history than your Google search history. But here's the big question: would you trust AI to actually help you find a partner, one who might even replace the AI's role in your life?

Dating apps, even in India, are already heading in that direction. Instagram is filled with Reels that show how dependent we are becoming on GPT.

Match Group, the company behind some of the biggest names in online dating, like Tinder and Hinge, has announced that it is increasing its investment in AI, with new features rolled out in March 2025.

This AI will take over core dating tasks like selecting photos that are likely to get the most responses and suggesting what prompts and information to include in a profile bio. This AI assistant will also help users choose potential matches, offering a more curated experience from the very start.

What Are Dating Apps Doing With AI, Anyway?

AI usage in dating apps varies across platforms. Some are using it to take over basic tasks like choosing the best profile picture or crafting a profile bio, while others are using it more deeply to suggest matches based on your behaviour and preferences.

In India, Bumble uses AI for both safety and engagement. It detects fake profiles, moderates images and assists users in conversations. Features like 'For You' and AI-generated icebreakers help enhance user experience.

A Bumble spokesperson tells NDTV, "As AI becomes more integrated into the Bumble experience, we understand the responsibility that comes with it. This is why we continue to collaborate with trusted partners, such as our previous work with the Partnership on AI, to champion responsible and ethical AI practices."

Hinge uses AI to offer a more personalised experience. It predicts potential matches based on behaviour, encouraging more intentional dating, as opposed to endless swiping.

Tinder relies on AI to better understand user preferences based on profiles and photos. Its features like Photo Selector and The Game Game are designed to optimise profiles and improve conversations. The platform has also focused on using AI to improve safety and ensure respectful communication.

In today's digital dating world, where most romantic connections start on a screen, AI has slowly become an essential part of enhancing user experience.

Bumble has incorporated AI to enhance the user experience. Photo: Unsplash

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President at Happn, says their platform sees AI as a way to support users, not replace human connection.

"It helps analyse interests and behaviours, but dating is ultimately about human interactions. AI plays an important role in security, detecting fraudulent profiles, and creating a safer environment," he says.

He adds that while Happn uses AI to improve safety and remove inappropriate content, "it cannot replicate empathy, intuition, or genuine emotional connection. Dating is, and will always be, a human experience."

Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network - an Indian dating app focused on serious relationships - says AI plays an essential role in their app as well.

"AI helps us optimise profile matches, prevent fraud, and improve safety. We have deeply integrated AI into our curation and safety systems. Our Data Model, trained by in-house experts, works alongside our team to vet every profile before it goes live," she shares.

The Challenges

Dating apps in AI might face several challenges. Abdelmalek believes the biggest challenge is finding the right balance - using AI as a support tool rather than letting it dominate the dating experience.

"For us, AI should help people connect, not dictate the terms of those connections," he adds.

With the rise of AI, has come the rise of scammers who exploit dating platforms with fake profiles and misleading content.

The use of AI is increasing, even in dating apps. Photo: Unsplash

According to Pew Research Center, 79% of users worry about how their data is being used. Meanwhile, many still feel AI isn't accurate enough to find a suitable partner (Remember Wedding.con?).

AI algorithms can sometimes reinforce bias, unintentionally favouring certain demographics, which can lead to unfair matchmaking.

Moreover, many users say AI-generated suggestions prioritise short-term attention over meaningful connections. Around 65% of users feel AI ends up recommending mismatched profiles. In fact, online fraud cases linked to deepfakes and AI-generated scams rose by 50% in 2024, further impacting trust.

Can AI Really Find You A Partner?

Dating app companies we spoke to are confident that AI can support users in their search for a match, but they admit that the final connection is still made by people, not machines.

Shallu Chawla, a Delhi-based matchmaker and co-founder of Make My Lagan, has a different perspective on this.

"There are many dating apps using AI today, but when it comes to truly connecting people, it's still humans who do it best," she says.

"AI can look at behavioural patterns and interests, but it can't pick up on feelings or emotional cues. Matchmaking is about more than just matching preferences-it's about understanding personalities, family dynamics, and emotional needs. Only a person who has experienced similar things can do that well," Chawla shares.

She adds that AI can't replace human matchmakers for several reasons:

Emotional understanding: Humans can sense nervousness and pick up on unspoken feelings, something AI simply can't do.

Humans can sense nervousness and pick up on unspoken feelings, something AI simply can't do. Personal touch: Matchmakers guide people with empathy and support throughout the process.

Matchmakers guide people with empathy and support throughout the process. Cultural and family awareness: Especially in the Indian context, where family plays a key role, human understanding is vital.

Especially in the Indian context, where family plays a key role, human understanding is vital. Gut instinct: Sometimes a match just feels right-something no data set can predict.

Sometimes a match just feels right-something no data set can predict. Sensitivity and discretion: Conversations about personal or sensitive topics require a human approach.

How Are Indians Responding To AI In Dating Apps?

AI is slowly becoming part of how Indians explore love and relationships. Many now use tools like GPT to understand their partner's behaviour, learn about attachment styles, or communicate more thoughtfully. These tools are being used for self-reflection and growth within relationships.

However, when it comes to actually finding a long-term partner, there's still a gap in trusting AI completely. Gaglani points out that while AI is helpful, most users still want human oversight and transparency in the process.

AI is undeniably changing the way people date. Photo: Unsplash

Abdelmalek, on the other hand, believes that although AI in dating still feels unfamiliar to some, users are slowly growing comfortable with it.

"At Happn, we've seen increasing trust in AI-driven suggestions, as long as the process stays transparent and respectful," she says.

A Final Swipe

AI is undeniably changing the way people date. From writing better bios to spotting scams, it plays a useful and growing role in the online dating experience. For Indian users, it offers efficiency, safety, and personalisation. But while these advancements are promising, they're not a replacement for the human element.

Love, after all, is not just about shared interests or a great profile photo. It's about chemistry, timing, understanding, and emotion-things that machines can't fully replicate. AI can point you in the right direction, but it's still up to you to decide whether you swipe left or right.