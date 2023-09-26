Back in Delhi, Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Ace Couple Style Yet Again

All is fair in love and style and B-town's newest celebrity couple are making headlines by proving just that. After their surreal wedding in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are continuing their couple style streak ever-so-fashionably. The couple tied the knot over the weekend and their dreamy, minimal-glam pictures truly made us awestruck. Contrary to their wedding aesthetic, their post-wedding fashion game is all about the colour. After their Udaiput wedding, the couple headed to Delhi in a style that was all things vibrant. This love-filled journey is apparently a fashionable one too. While travelling from Udaipur, Parineeti aced monochrome style in a bright yellow suit set. it came with an intricate embroidered pattern that added contrast. While Parineeti looked beautiful in monochrome, Raghav opted for an embroidered look. The politician paired his mustard kurta pajama with a contrasting embroidered jacket that perfectly completed his look.

Understated and chic casual are the best words to describe Parineeti's style. After giving us major lessons in minimal bridal fashion, the actress continued her “less is more” style as she made her first public appearance with her husband Raghav Chadha after marriage. Her pink cape tunic paired with flared denims added just the pop of colour that we see her often embracing. Her pick matched the colour of her chooda and Raghav complemented her look in a chic white shirt and denim.

Parineeti and Raghav are setting couple style goals as the world watches.