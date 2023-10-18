Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Cape Dress With A Collar And Pockets Is Worthy Of All Our Attention

Jada Pinkett's Red Cape Dress With Pockets Is Worthy Of All Our Attention

Even if you aren't a bibliophile, a scroll through the news is bound to have told you that Jada Pinkett Smith has released her new memoir called Worthy. While the book digs into details about her childhood, her friendship with Tupac Shakur and raising a family in the Hollywood spotlight, the actress has already made revelations about being separated from husband Will Smith since 2016 and the after-effects of the Chris Rock Oscar slap that changed the world. With much more being promised in its pages, Worthy is set to be a page turner. Currently Jada Pinkett Smith is promoting her new book with press appearances and a tour, ensuring that each outing of hers is a stylish one. For a chat at SiriusXM studios, Jada was snapped in a delightfully chic look.

Jada Pinkett Smith for an event

Photo Credit: AFP

She wore a roomy red ankle-length shirt dress that featured buttons down the front and a collared neckline. Jada's dress came with oversized sleeves and a flowing cape at the back. Her cropped blonde locks were slicked down and her neutral makeup was radiant and dewy. For accessories, gold earrings added a glint, as did her broad strap gold heels and bracelets on her wrist. A rouge shade for red hot revelations? We can only guess.

Jada Pinkett Smith for an event

Photo Credit: AFP

To kick off her book tour in New York, Jada Pinkett Smith picked a black long sleeve round neck top with cape sleeves and paired it with a flowing pleated skirt. Silver body chains and her blonde locks added contrast to the look.

Jada Pinkett Smith for her book tour

Photo Credit: Instagram

Along with her revelations, Jada Pinkett Smith's outfits are definitely grabbing attention.

