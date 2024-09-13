Urmila Matondkar's Turquoise And Coral Kanjeevaram Saree Was Made To Set Elegant Ethnic Fashion Goals

Urmila's Turquoise Kanjeevaram Saree Was Made To Set Ethnic Fashion Goals

Urmila Matondkar might have stepped away from the limelight, but her impeccable fashion choices never fail to make headlines. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress dished out complete elegance in a turquoise kanjeevaram saree. The six-yard drape came with metallic green borders and similarly colour-coded floral embroidery on the bodice. Offering a pop of contrast was the pallu hem, doused in a vivid crimson shade. Tassels at the bottom delivered a unique spin to her ethnic OOTD. Urmila teamed the sophisticated silhouette with a crimson blouse featuring broad golden borders on the sleeve hem. A traditional necklace, coupled with a pair of jhumkas, a bangle and statement rings sealed her accessory outing. Minimal glam beauty strokes, including smokey eyes and glossy peach-tinted lips framed her face wonderfully. The final touch of grace was presented by a sleek updo, secured with a flower garland.

Urmila Matondkar is the ultimate saree girl. On another page of her style files, the actress played muse to ace designer Manish Malhotra. She draped herself in a silver sequin saree, adorned with multiple crystals and jewels. Beaded elements around the piping served an extra dose of glamour. Urmila earned the title of a star in this glittery wonder. She complemented the outfit with a high-neck silver blouse, featuring identical sequin work. Intricate embroidery on the round neckline elevated the overall aesthetics. For makeup, the Rangeela actress went with blush contoured cheeks, glossy nude lips, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara-coated long lashes. Bejewelled earrings and a ring completed her glitzy avatar.

Before that, Urmila wowed us with her colour-blocked saree-torial wardrobe pick. She wrapped herself in a magenta-hued silk saree, decorated with exquisite embroidery in gold around the borders, hem and pallu. The buti work was simply the icing on the cake. She teamed the vibrant number with a metallic green blouse, embellished with red, yellow and white flower patterns. A stone-encrusted choker, matching studs, a bangle and a ring rounded off her graceful look. Subtle makeup and an updo enhanced her beauty manifold.

Urmila Matondkar is our inspiration for the perfect ethnic fit.

