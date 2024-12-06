Actor Adam Pearson On Developing Confidence: "Why Feel Normal When You Were Born To Be Extraordinary?"

Confidence is touted as the key to cracking so many of life's worries; from job interviews to meeting your partner's parents. Though it's a demanded commodity, it's strange how confidence isn't always easily supplied. While some individuals have it in bundles, others struggle with being confident enough to step outside and face the world. The reasons for it are many; from insecurities to do with their appearances to their mental health to social standing. However, the bottom line remains the same: willing a hefty helping of confidence to appear on demand and then feel more assured and less lacking isn't exactly how life works. If you've struggled with self-esteem issues and finding confidence in your own abilities, hearing Adam Pearson speak about it can be reassuring.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Lesson On Accepting Insecurities: "Most Human Thing To Be Vulnerable")

As per People Magazine, the British actor and disability campaigner lives with neurofibromatosis type 1, which he was diagnosed with when a bump on his head never healed and specialists found the cause to be the incurable neurogenetic disorder that can cause tumors. By the time Adam turned 8, the tumours progressed and his face was disfigured. He has now lost vision in one of his eyes as a result of the tumour growth. On how his disfiguration affected his self-esteem as a child, he said, "Anytime The Elephant Man or The Hunchback of Notre Dame was on TV, the next day I'd hear that nickname. I'd take a deep breath before walking through the gates and try to hang on." Having already undergone 39 surgeries to remove the tumours, Adam adds, "It slowly grows back, so it's a constant cycle" and then speaks of the self-pitying cycling he has fallen into before, "You can get bogged down in, 'It's not fair. Why is life so cruel?' It doesn't solve anything." More confident than ever before, he adds, "I have no interest in mediocrity."

In a recent episode of the Happy Place podcast with Fearne Cotton, the actor opened up about his journey and how he overcame insecurities about his appearance. Fearne said, "There are people who feel there is something inherently off about them; it could be something that's mentally wrong with them or something that has happened in the past. To which, Adam replied, "If you don't feel normal, then lean into that. Why would you feel normal when you were born to be extraordinary...Find other people who aren't normal and make them friends with them too."

Adam Pearson is living, breathing proof that nothing can shatter your confidence if you simply believe in yourself. His facial features and charisma have led to an acting career in Hollywood movies like 2024's A Different Man with Sebastian Stan and 2014's Under The Skin with Scarlett Johansson. Adam now also positively uses his influence to campaign for disability being represented fairly on the silver screen.

(Also Read: 5 Things To Never Say To A Person With Low Self-Esteem)