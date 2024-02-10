A Pregnant Model, Baby And Fierce Feminine Energy; This NYFW Fashion Show Had It All

Collida Strada brings back '90s prints and colours with a message to the NYFW 2024

It is fashion week season, ladies and our flight has just landed at JFK Airport and we're headed straight to the New York Fashion Week to witness the rebirth of fashion. Birth or rebirth, that's for the audience to decide because, with literal babies and baby bumps on the ramp, it is a whole new phase of fashion we're witnessing a part of. Designer label Collina Strada's self-expressive design language and her awareness of sustainability make her a fashion benchmark. Her latest collection was a mix of '90s psychedelic prints and modern wearable pieces channelled by strong feminine energy. Hilary Taymour brings back girl power, folks. The energy was so strong that a model with a baby and another pregnant model walked down the ramp like it was the most casual thing to see at a runway show of such a high calibre. Schiaparelli may have had a robot baby walk down the ramp at Paris Fashion Week but a real baby and a pregnant model walking swiftly in her bump-baring outfit is really the future we're aiming to reach.

Fabric dumbbells, bulky muscle shirts and Olivia Newton-John's Physical playing in the background took this fashion show ahead from strength to strength, literally. The New York-based label founded by Hilary Taymour aimed to not just create a space for fashion's latest trends but also to be a platform for social awareness. As evident in her show, her fight for the cause of protection of the environment and women's empowerment is an ongoing one but it won't be long till she arrives at her destination.

With bump-baring supermodels like Irina Shayk having headlined some of the biggest fashion shows in the past have shone a torch for models with natural bodies and processes to move forward, the fashion world is slowly realising that motherhood is a gorgeous jewel any woman can wear.

