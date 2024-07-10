A Glimpse Of New York Through Suhana Khan's Eyes From Her 'Summer In The City'

Suhana Khan's New York Times in a hot New York minute

The gloomy monsoon season has zero effect on Suhana Khan. The actress is presently enjoying the last rays of the summer sun in New York City. Her love for travel is no secret. And she is letting her hair down in the “city that never sleeps”. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Suhana seemed to soak in the cityscape views. Her pitstops were at the bustling lanes near The Plaza — a 5-star hotel, followed by taking a stroll on Mercer Street. A landscape glimpse, featuring lush greenery, flowing stream, and crimson skies made it to the carousel. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan also relished a fine dining experience. She treated her fans to some gorgeous portrait snaps and mirror selfies.

Also Read: Golden Sunrays Double Up As Suhana Khan's Glistening Highlighter For Her KKR Match Day Beauty Fix

Like Suhana Khan, here are some popular New York landmarks, you must add to your next travel itinerary.

1. Times Square

If you don't mind a bustling crowd then Times Square in Manhattan is your place to be. It is a major commercial hub, featuring umpteen shopping centres, luxurious restaurants with plenty of cuisines, several entertainment options and glittery nightclubs.

2. Central Park

One of the largest urban parks, Central Park is bestowed with lush meadows, artificial waterfalls, lakes and woodsy regions. Some tourist attractions here are the Blockhouse, Belvedere Castle, and a Fort from the 1812 War.

3. Metropolitan Museum Of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art houses millions of words which are divided among seventeen curatorial departments. You can admire the brilliant artworks displayed here that represent the rich cultural heritage of the place, starting from the prehistoric ages to the present times.

Also Read: Even Suhana Khan's Minimal Makeup Loves A Little Glitter

4. Brooklyn Bridge

You must have seen the Brooklyn Bridge in many movies. This 19th-century engineering marvel was the first of its kind to use steel for cable wires. The Manhattan and Brooklyn boroughs are connected by the bridge.

5. New York Public Library

Consider yourself an avid reader? Then do not waste your time in dropping by the New York Public Library. Besides a plethora of collections from every genre, you can also attend public programs here.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Soft Rose Makeup With Her Scarlet Dress Is All Red Hearts