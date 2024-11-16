5 Things To Do In New Zealand During Spring For An Adrenaline-Pumping Holiday

New Zealand is in full bloom during spring time, with pleasant weather and a chance for Indian travellers to really immerse themselves in nature. Spring, also known as shoulder season; since most tourist destinations are less crowded, is best for going on a more bespoke, private vacation. With milder temperatures across the region, it's the perfect time to explore scenic trails and leap into some of New Zealand's captivating landscapes. Throw in some thrills to your Kiwi holiday with these breathtaking experiences.

1. Dig Your Own Hot Water Pool at Hot Water Beach

If you happen to be in the North Island, specifically the coastal town of the Coromandel Peninsula, head to Hot Water Beach to dig your own hot water pool just metres from the stunning Pacific Ocean. Worth a 2-hour drive down from Auckland to Whitianga, the ideal time to visit is 2 hours each side of low tide, and the Southern end of the beach, as it exposes areas where hot water brims beneath the sand. You can bring your own shovel or rent one from the cafes along the beach to create your own personal spa. The experience is fun, especially with family or friends, as you relax in warm, natural water while soaking in the sun and calming sounds of the waves. Be sure to check the tide schedule so you don't miss out on the hot water.

2. Uncover The Wonders of The World's Youngest Geothermal Valley

An iconic gem found at the heart of Rotorua, Waimangu Volcanic Valley brings captivating landscapes and rich local culture to the fore. The world's youngest geothermal valley was born from the eruption of Mount Tarawera and resultant landscape shifts. With a multitude of natural wonders like the Frying Pan Lake, the blue Inferno Crater, and steaming cliffs along Lake Rotomahana, the Valley is a feat in and of itself. You have the option to experience the Valley your way; be it self-guided to guided tours and hikes or kayaking and boat cruises, take your pick. Say yes to an unforgettable adventure, offering insights into our planet's natural forces and the dynamic beauty of New Zealand's geothermal valley.

3. Experience the Majestic Milford Sound

No trip to New Zealand is complete without a visit to Milford Sound, often hailed as one of the country's most breathtaking spots. Nestled in Fiordland National Park, this stunning fiord is renowned for its dramatic cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and serene waters, including the famous Mitre Peak. The journey to Milford Sound is an adventure in itself, with picturesque views along the Te Anau-Milford Sound Highway. Once there, you can enjoy a scenic cruise to soak in the towering peaks and watch for playful dolphins and seals, or opt for kayaking to explore hidden coves up close. For the adventurous, the renowned Milford Track offers guided hikes through lush rainforests, showcasing breathtaking mountain vistas and unique wildlife. Spring is particularly magical, as the waterfalls are at their fullest, and the surrounding flora bursts into bloom. With its combination of natural beauty and adventure, Milford Sound is a must-visit destination that perfectly complements your New Zealand holiday.

4. Discover the Splendor of Franz Josef Glacier

Experience the stunning landscapes of the Franz Josef Glacier, where guided excursions bring you face-to-face with this breathtaking ice formation. The striking mountain scenery makes for good guided hikes with knowledgeable guides talking you through the glacier's unique geology and the diverse ecosystem. For an added thrill, consider a heli-hike tour or ice climbing with a qualified guide. There are also glacier lakes perfect for kayaking. After a day of exploring, couples can relax in the glacier hot pools. These pools are fed by the pure waters from the Franz Josef Glacier.

5. Soar through the Sky: Christchurch's Epic Ziplines

Home to New Zealand's highest and New Zealand's longest ziplines at Christchurch Adventure Park, glide through the treetops, taking in stunning views of the Canterbury landscape all around you. If you want the full thrill, opt for the Full Tour and experience four exciting ziplines, including a heart-pounding 1.1 km line that will get your adrenaline pumping. Short on time? The Long Ride offers a quicker, yet equally breathtaking journey through the lush scenery. Reaching this adventure is easy: just make your way to Christchurch city center, and you can either drive to the zipline location or hop on a bus that takes you there. Whether you're an adventure seeker or simply looking enjoy the beauty of the area from above, this aerial adventure promises to leave you breathless.