5 Lesser-Known Wedding Locations In India For An Offbeat Indian Destination Wedding

Are you dreaming of a wedding as unique as your love story? It's time to think outside the box. From magnificent forts and misty hills to serene beaches and lavish backdrops, India has an abundance of picturesque locales perfect for that special 'I do' moment. As destination weddings continue to gain popularity in India, Skyscanner's 'Destination I Do' survey highlights that 83% of Indians are willing to consider alternatives to traditional wedding hotspots. The survey data comes from the OnePoll survey that took place in July 2024 and involved 2,000 respondents from India. With destinations such as Goa and Udaipur booked months and years in advance, couples are scouting for lesser-known locations to avoid the crowds, while still having a similar charm and accessibility for their guests.

1. Kalimpong, West Bengal

Kalimpong's stunning mountain vistas and tranquil atmosphere provides a scenic backdrop for a wedding with your close friends and family in attendance. With its rich cultural past and serene landscape, it makes for a one-of-a-kind intimate experience for both the couple and guests. Bagdogra airport is your best option to travel, and from there, you can easily hire a car to complete the journey. Guests may want to take advantage of their extra time by exploring what Bagdogra has to offer as they can visit the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the foothills of the Himalayas between the Mahananda and Teesta rivers, where they can even enjoy thrilling rafting opportunities. Additionally, a tour of the region's picturesque tea estates offers a peaceful escape amidst lush greenery.

2. Mandawa, Rajasthan

When you think of a Rajasthani wedding; grand palaces, vibrant traditions, and luxurious decor come to mind. Celebrity weddings, be it Kiara-Sidharth's lavish wedding affair at Jaisalmer or Katrina-Vicky's at Barwara, that have embraced this opulence. But for couples looking to offer their guests something a little off the beaten path, more intimate and less touristy, Mandawa is an alternative to these popular cities; a hidden gem in the state that is equally picturesque. With its well-preserved havelis adorned with intricate murals, Mandawa is a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich heritage without the crowds. A three-hour drive from the Jaipur International Airport, Mandawa is majesty through and through.

3. Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Known for its rathas, reflecting the glory of erstwhile kingdoms, splendid beaches, and rich cultural heritage, Mahabalipuram welcomes you with warmth, leaving a lasting impression no matter the number of visits. Home to yet another celebrity wedding in Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in 2022, this coastal wedding town is the perfect mix of a beach with scenic backdrops, landscape gardens and an inventory of 5-star properties. A scenic one-and-a-half-hour drive along the eastern coast, both the experience to and at the location will leave you awestruck. The journey itself is an experience to treasure, with breathtaking views guiding your way.

4. Kukas, Rajasthan

Nestled on the outskirts of Jaipur, Kukas captures the essence of luxury and tranquility. Located just 20km beyond Jaipur, its blissful ambience makes it a miniature replica of Jaipur, comprising premium resorts, boutique hotels, and world-class amenities amidst the Aravalli hills. This perfect blend of rustic charm and contemporary indulgence makes Kukas an intriguing destination for an authentic Rajasthani experience, just a stone's throw away from the 'Pink City'. With Rajasthan becoming an increasingly popular choice for destination weddings, many are looking to book flights to these majestic cities within the state.

5. Gokarna, Karnataka

Often named as the hidden Goa, Gokarna is relatively peaceful and less crowded than its buzzing counterpart. Its pristine beaches, temples, and a laid-back atmosphere offer the right mix of fun, nature, and culture. While Goa may be renowned for its vibrant nightlife and tourism, Gokarna offers a tranquil escape, making it ideal for couples who appreciate a low-key affair. Getting here though, is you whisking the two. Goa International Airport, serving as the nearest airport, offers a taste of both, as you gear up for that magical sunset beach vibe on your special day. Why limit yourself to a traditional wedding venue when there are so many incredible destinations waiting to be discovered? From beachfront elegance to regal fortresses, there's a perfect wedding backdrop for every couple.

