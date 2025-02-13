29% Women, 47% Men Prioritise Love When Choosing A Partner: New Survey

What the single and committed Indian populace wants when it comes to matters of love
When it comes to choosing a partner to settle down with, 47% single men prefer love and romance as the defining factors. In contrast, only 29% single women think of love and romance while picking a partner, says a new survey by matchmaking platform Jeevansathi.
The website surveyed 21,000 respondents as part of its Modern Matchmaking Report 2025. Take a look at the key takeaways.
- 40% of single people are open to relocating for love. This contrasts with 70% parents, who prefer their kids to stay in India or relocate to India.
- The trend varies across cities; with Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru respondents more open to marrying an NRI partner, while Delhi singles show a stronger preference for people settled in India.
- Next takeaway, 47% of men prioritise love and romance when it comes to choosing a partner, compared to 29% of women.
- What's more, 39% of women prioritise compatibility, while only 11% cite financial stability as a key factor.
- A bleak 4% men let parents solely choose their life partner, which signals greater autonomy in making their marriage decisions.
- Single people under 27 believe 27-30 years is the ideal age for marriage. However, older respondents and many parents said that marriage should happen when individuals find the right partner, indicating a more flexible approach to marital timelines.
- About 72% of singles believe costs should be shared between partners, while only 17% think the one desiring a grand wedding should bear the cost.
