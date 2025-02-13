29% Women, 47% Men Prioritise Love When Choosing A Partner: New Survey

When it comes to choosing a partner to settle down with, 47% single men prefer love and romance as the defining factors. In contrast, only 29% single women think of love and romance while picking a partner, says a new survey by matchmaking platform Jeevansathi.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

The website surveyed 21,000 respondents as part of its Modern Matchmaking Report 2025. Take a look at the key takeaways.