29% Women, 47% Men Prioritise Love When Choosing A Partner: New Survey

Get to know what the committed and single Indian men and women expect from their ongoing or prospective relationships

Read Time: 2 mins
What the single and committed Indian populace wants when it comes to matters of love

When it comes to choosing a partner to settle down with, 47% single men prefer love and romance as the defining factors. In contrast, only 29% single women think of love and romance while picking a partner, says a new survey by matchmaking platform Jeevansathi.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

The website surveyed 21,000 respondents as part of its Modern Matchmaking Report 2025. Take a look at the key takeaways.

  1. 40% of single people are open to relocating for love. This contrasts with 70% parents, who prefer their kids to stay in India or relocate to India.
  2. The trend varies across cities; with Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru respondents more open to marrying an NRI partner, while Delhi singles show a stronger preference for people settled in India.
  3. Next takeaway, 47% of men prioritise love and romance when it comes to choosing a partner, compared to 29% of women.
  4. What's more, 39% of women prioritise compatibility, while only 11% cite financial stability as a key factor.
  5. A bleak 4% men let parents solely choose their life partner, which signals greater autonomy in making their marriage decisions.
  6. Single people under 27 believe 27-30 years is the ideal age for marriage. However, older respondents and many parents said that marriage should happen when individuals find the right partner, indicating a more flexible approach to marital timelines.
  7. About 72% of singles believe costs should be shared between partners, while only 17% think the one desiring a grand wedding should bear the cost.
