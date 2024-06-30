24 Years Later, A Look At Kareena Kapoor's Best Ethnic Looks From Her Bollywood Debut Movie Refugee

24 Years on, Kareena Kapoor Channeled Her Refugee Style And How

Kareena Kapoor gave all her followers a reason to celebrate on a rainy Sunday afternoon. The actress dropped a throwback video on Instagram from her Bollywood debut movie Refugee to mark 24 years of its release and her debut in the industry. The Crew actress has been around almost a quarter of a decade now and we almost can't believe it. After all, she looks every bit the diva she was on her first day. Or should we say, she has aged like fine wine and looks even better today than ever before. The actress' post was accompanied with a heartfelt caption, "24 years of discovering myself and my characters ...The best is yet to come...Love you all ...," along with red heart emojis.

Let us now take you through a handpicked looks of the actress from the JP Dutta movie and bring back that era of Kareena in style.

Kareena played a young Pakistani village belle in the film, hailing from the desert region around the Indo-Pak border. Hence, her looks had a lot of vibrant printed salwar kameez suits, traditional dupattas, silver jewellery and much more.

One such look showed Kareena wearing a fitted maroon suit with a U-neck and full sleeves along with an orange dupatta. The kurta's neckline had orange and maroon detailed applique. Kareena paired it with a oxidised silver statement necklace and a pair of silver jhumkas.

Another look saw Kareena sporting a colourful blue and red printed salwar kameez with a hot pink chiffon dupatta when she made her through the farms during a scene in Refugee. Kareena can be seen wearing a pair of jhumkas to complement the attire, with her windswept hair being a whole character in the scene.

Kareena also sported a white dupatta in the movie to depict separation angst from her beloved one, played by Abhishek Bachchan, in the movie. This plain jane look also looked fabulous on Kareena and she carried it off with an innocence like none other.

In yet another look, Kareena was seen draped in a purple Bandhani-inspired dupatta with a yellow border. Trust the actress to pull off this simple look captured in a close-up with serenity and style at the same time.

Last but not the least, who can forget Kareena Kapoor waiting for Abhishek Bachchan's character in the movie while she is perched on top of an arid tree. Here the actress wore a simple floral printed ethnic suit and teamed it with a white dupatta again to symbolise her melancholia. Her hair is done in a loose braid to showcase an effortless look.

Throughout the movie, Kareena Kapoor sported a minimal makeup look with a wash of eyeshadow, some eyeliner to define her eyes, a tint of lip colour and mainly just a fresh complexion that stood out on camera as symbol of her naive and youthful character.

Aren't Kareena Kapoor's looks from her B-town debut movie super fresh and innocent? We couldn't agree more.

