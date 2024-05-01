15 Years Later, Lara Dutta's Throwback Look In A Coral Swim Set Can Still Set Beach Style Goals

15 Years Later, Lara's Swim Set From Blue Keeps The Style Game Strong

With temperatures reaching new highs, it's time to plan one's beach-bound style. While new trends might come and go, iconic styles can always create a buzz. Recently, it was Lara Dutta's throwback look that got our attention. Her beach look from 2009 still continues to set the bar higher with the right kind of heat. Her hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha shared a throwback picture from Lara's Blue movie shoot days. Dressed in a bright coral bikini, Lara Dutta gave the right inspiration with her envy-worthy figure. The look comprised of a plunging bikini top paired with matching bottoms and a tie-around sarong. The embellished details along the neckline were perfect to bring bling to the beach. With soft curls, statement danglers and minimal makeup, her style looked beach-ready.

Lara Dutta's monokinis are always a fashion delight. When it comes to vacation dressing, Lara Dutta definitely knows how to turn the charm on. Florals are of course a celebrity-favourite when it comes to beach style. Recently, Lara served summer style in a stunning pink swimsuit that came with a strap design and monochrome pattern. The flowy white and pink floral shrug was the best addition to her breezy look. Matching tinted sunglasses and teal blue earrings were a fitting choice to complete her style.

Lara Dutta is the ultimate OG when it comes to serving beach style goals.