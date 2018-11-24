Woman Allegedly Raped By 3 Inside Beauty Parlour In Kolkata

The trio threatened the woman of circulating the video and continued raping her (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in repeatedly raping a woman inside a parlour in the city's Tiljala area, police said Saturday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, police on Friday arrested the three, a Kolkata Police officer said.

A medical test was conducted on the victim which confirmed rape, he added.

According to the police complaint, the woman was called by one of the accused at the beauty parlour and he raped her. The incident was filmed by two persons present there. They then allegedly took turns to rape the woman, the police officer said.

The trio threatened the woman of circulating the video and continued raping her, he added.

We are looking into the matter and have collected evidence. Our special officers have spoken to her, the police official said.