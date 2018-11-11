Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death In Bengal Over Dowry

Family members of the woman claimed their daughter was beaten to death (Representational)

A married woman was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over dowry in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

"Tanaya Mondal, a resident of North 24 Parganas district's Bagdah, was declared dead in the hospital on Sunday morning. There were external injury marks in the deceased's body," an officer of Bagdah police station said.

Tanaya was married for eight years to Bagdah resident Sujoy Mondal and had a six-year-old kid.

Family members of the deceased claimed their daughter was beaten to death by her husband and in-laws as she failed to bring the demanded money from her father, police said.

"According to Mondal's family members, she was often harassed and beaten by her in-laws as they could not provide the amount of dowry demanded during her marriage," he said.

"We have arrested the mother-in-law of the deceased based on the complaint. However, the husband and other three family members are on the run," he added.