Thunderstorms, Rainfall 'Likely' In Parts Of West Bengal Today: Weather Office

West Bengal Weather: Rainfall likely to affect parts of West Bengal. (Representational)

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect some parts of the Jhargram district of West Bengal during the next 1-2 hours, as per the Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Monday.

Earlier in September, in view of the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall.