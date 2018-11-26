Bengal's Number One Doubles Badminton Player Dies Of Electrocution

Trinankur Nag was part of the U-19 Indian team for a coaching camp-cum-tournament in Mauritius in 2011

Bengal's number one doubles badminton player Trinankur Nag died of electrocution today after suffering severe burn injuries while working in a railway car shed in Kolkata, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

The 26-year-old shuttler came in contact with a high tension overhead electrical wire at his workplace in Kankurgachi car shed on Saturday.

He was under treatment at Eastern Railway's B R Singh Hospital where he died this morning, the spokesman said.

Expressing grief at the untimely death of Nag, senior Eastern Railway official Harindra Rao said if anyone is found guilty of negligence in connection with the incident, the person will be punished.

"He is a part of the railway family and we are deeply grieved," Mr Rao told newspersons in Kolkata.

Trinankur Nag, recruited by the Eastern Railway under sports quota, was working at the Kankurgachi car shed for the last four to five years, West Bengal Badminton Association official Sekhar C Biswas said.

Trinankur Nag is survived by his parents.

He was a member of the U-19 Indian team for a coaching camp-cum-tournament in Mauritius in July 2011, Mr Biswas said.

The current number one ranked state doubles player, Trinankur Nag had represented Bengal for many years at junior and senior categories.

"Nag had brought many laurels with his enviable skill and passion for the sport. His absence would certainly leave behind a deep void in Bengal badminton," Mr Biswas said in his condolence message.

