Trinamool MLA Builds Own Statues For People To Remember Him If He Gets Killed

TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar, fearing that he could be killed, has got his own statues built so that people remember him after his death.

The 71-year-old two-time MLA from Gosaba in west Bengal's South 24 Parganas hired a sculptor three years ago from Kumartuli, a neighbourhood in Kolkata known for its potters and sculptors, to craft two life-size statues made of fibreglass and a clay bust.

"Four criminals had escaped from the Alipore Central Correctional Home. After they were recaptured, they admitted they were hired by local politicians to kill me. The then district Superintendent Praveen Tripathi had informed me about this. The state government enhanced my security to Y-category," Mr Naskar said. The MLA is now being guarded by 11 policemen.

"I then decided to get my statues built so that if I get killed, these statues will remind people of me," he told PTI.

Jayanta Naskar, who has been with the TMC since its inception, said his family members are also afraid that he might be killed.

"I've many enemies within the TMC. These leaders belonged to other parties earlier and they are my enemies since then," said the father of five.

After he hit upon the idea, Mr Naskar started looking for a sculptor in Kumartuli.

"After finding one, I went there for over five sittings to ensure the sculptor builds the statues with utmost exactitude possible," he said.

The septuagenarian politician admitted he felt a bit awkward after people came to know of it.

"These statues were built a few years back but nobody knew about them. The statues are kept in a room on the ground floor of my house. During a recent mass outreach programme of the party, some people saw them and clicked photos. I feel a bit awkward now," he said.

Asked where his statues will be erected, Mr Naskar said the headmaster of a local school, of which he was the secretary from 1993 to 2016, has promised he will put up the bust at the institute after his death.

"About the other two, I've no idea. If the locals want, they will erect them at places they choose," he said.

When contacted by PTI, district Trinamool Congress president Shaukat Molla took a jibe at Jayanta Naskar saying he should get more statues and erect them in every corner of his constituency.

"I have never heard of such a thing. This is the job of someone who has got no sense. It's funny," Mr Molla said.

A senior official said the state government has no information about any potential threat to the MLA but he has been provided with adequate security.