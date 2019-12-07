Teen Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Minor In Kolkata

A 19-year-old teen has been arrested in the case (Representational)

A teenager was arrested from the Kolkata's West Port police station area on Friday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor girl, a police officer said.

On Thursday, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Garden Reach police station about some unknown people having sex with the minor girl on the first floor bathroom of a house on Taratala Road.

A case was recorded under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Thereafter, a 19-year-old youth named SK Danish was arrested in connection with the case. Investigation is in progress," the officer said.